Bengal Minister Hits Back At Kunal Ghosh Over Hooghly Attack Claims, Says BJP Has No Role

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) BJP leader and West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh has hit back at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool faction MLA Kunal Ghosh over the attack on his vehicle in Hooghly, questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident and rejecting any BJP involvement.

Reacting to the incident, Dilip Ghosh said,“The public meeting was in the evening, and they were travelling in the morning. Why were they going, where were they going, and who pelted stones? BJP has no role in this...”

Ghosh also dismissed allegations that the incident was linked to attempts to prevent Trinamool Congress leaders from holding public meetings, saying such claims were being made for publicity.

“They held several public meetings and delivered speeches, and no one stopped them. They are only making such claims because they have no people and their meetings are not happening, so they want to make such statements to get media coverage. Nothing else...”

The remarks came after Mamata All India Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh claimed that his vehicle was attacked by a mob in Hooghly while he was travelling to attend a rally addressed by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

In a video of the incident, a mob can be seen surrounding Ghosh's vehicle, banging on it and throwing eggs and stones. The crowd also raised slogans of“Kunal Ghosh go back”. The rear windshield of the vehicle is seen shattered following the incident.

Ghosh was subsequently forced to return to Kolkata after his vehicle was damaged. He said he would approach the police and lodge a complaint over the incident.

“This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint.”

Dilip Ghosh also hit out at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking about the political situation in the state and the circumstances surrounding the previous electoral contest.

“There was so much oppression during their time that people were forced to bring about a change. There was such a high percentage of voting, but there was no rigging, and no one could file any complaints. The result was exactly what was expected...”