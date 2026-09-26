Man Assaulted, Robbed By Two Brothers In Maharashtra's Daund

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Sep 27 (IANS) A 29-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the Daund area of Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, Dinesh Bharat Dhanve was robbed, assaulted and threatened by the accused at Nehru Chowk area of ​​the city. The latter was later joined by his brother, who verbally abused the victim.

A case has been registered against both the brothers at the Daund Police Station under Sections 119(1), 118(1), 115(2), 324(4), 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Adarsh ​​Anil Jadhav and Aman Anil Jadhav.

According to the information received, the complainant was standing near the railway ground and talking on his phone. The accused allegedly approached him at that time and demanded money, asking, "Why have you come to our area?"

When the complainant refused to move away, the accused damaged his mobile phone and slapped him, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

Subsequently, accused Adarsh Jadhav attacked Dhanve, injuring his back, thigh, and head with an iron rod.

Investigators said that during the assault, Rs 3,500 was forcibly taken from the victim's trouser pocket.

Further, when the complainant called his relatives, the accused summoned his brother, Aman Anil Jadhav, to the scene; together, they verbally abused Dhanve and threatened to kill him.

A case has been registered against both Adarsh and Anil.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in May, a case of medical fraud was reported from Daund, where a fake doctor illegally practising medicine was apprehended.

Medicines, injections and cash amounting to Rs 6.54 lakh were seized from him, police said.

According to the official information, the accused, identified as Omprakash Bansilal Swarnkar, had allegedly started an illegal clinic in the Akhadevasti area of Kasurdi village in Yavat without possessing any valid medical degree, registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council, or a license to sell medicines.

The illegal operation was exposed after police personnel raided the clinic. During the raid, allopathic medicines of various companies, injections, syringes, bottles filled with suspicious unlabelled liquids, and cash were recovered from the place.