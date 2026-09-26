Ecobank Earmarks $2.6Bn For Women, Agribusiness Lending Arabian Post
The Lomé-headquartered banking group said the commitment comprises a $2 billion outstanding loan portfolio for women entrepreneurs through its Ellevate programme and $600 million in outstanding loans for agriculture-focused SMEs. The targets were announced at the Ecobank@40 Media Conference in Lomé, Togo, as the group concluded its 40th-anniversary programme.
Chief executive Jeremy Awori said the bank intended to use financing for women entrepreneurs and agricultural value chains as part of its next phase of growth across its African network. Ecobank operates in 34 sub-Saharan African countries and serves more than 32 million customers.
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