Banks Operating In Egypt Post EGP 373.133Bn Net Profit In H1 2026: CBE

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Banks operating in the Egyptian market recorded net profits of EGP 373.133bn in the first half (H1) of 2026, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

In a recently issued report, the CBE said banks recorded net interest income of EGP 567.872bn, while net operating income reached around EGP 795.005bn and total expenses stood at around EGP 421.872bn.

According to the CBE, the 10 largest banks accounted for 81.453% of the sector's total profits, recording approximately EGP 303.930bn. The five largest banks accounted for 70.14%, with profits of EGP 261.718bn.

The report showed that net interest income at the 10 largest banks stood at around EGP 435.114bn in June 2026, while net operating income reached EGP 635.675bn and total expenses amounted to EGP 331.745bn.

Meanwhile, the five largest banks recorded net interest income of around EGP 364.798bn, net operating income of approximately EGP 552.928bn, and total expenses of around EGP 291.210bn.

The CBE said return on average equity (ROAE) at banks operating in the domestic market stood at 33.9% in June 2026, unchanged from March 2026. Return on average assets (ROAA) stood at 2.6%, while the net interest margin reached 5.2%.

Among the 10 largest banks, return on average equity stood at 35%, while return on average assets reached 2.6% and the net interest margin stood at 5.1%.

According to the CBE, the five largest banks also recorded a return on average equity of 35%, while return on average assets stood at 2.5% and the net interest margin reached 4.8%.