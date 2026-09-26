Suez Canal Economic Zone Signs EGP 1Bn Contract For Digital Truck Yard At Sokhna Port

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has signed a contract worth over EGP 1bn with Nafeza Egypt Logistics Services to develop and operate a digitally managed truck yard at Sokhna Port.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mostafa Sheikhoon, Chairperson of the SCZone. The agreement was officially signed by Ahmed Gamal, Vice Chairperson of SCZone for the Southern Zone, alongside Abeer Leheta, Chairperson of Nafeza Egypt Logistics Services and Managing Director of Egytrans Nosco, and Nora Mehyar, Vice Chairman of Nafeza Egypt and Managing Director of Nafeza International.

Covering an area of 167,000 square metres, the project will have the capacity to handle up to 1,100 trucks daily upon reaching full operation. The new system relies on advanced technological solutions using Nafeza's digital platforms to execute real-time movement planning and reduce traffic congestion within the port.







Sheikhoon stated that SCZone is continuing the comprehensive development of both basic infrastructure and superstructure across all its ports. He added that operational methods within the ports are being updated in partnership with local and international private sector entities, following directives from political leadership to solidify SCZone's standing as a preferred global investment destination.

The integration between SCZone's ports and industrial zones plays an active role in connecting global supply chains and contributes effectively to achieving state goals to boost exports and localise manufacturing across targeted sectors, Sheikhoon said.

He noted that the technology-driven truck management system serves as an additional step to enhance the port's logistical capabilities, presenting SCZone as an integrated corridor for regional and international logistics activities. Sheikhoon highlighted the strategic location of SCZone's ports as a connection hub between continents, supported by international free trade agreements that provide market access to more than 3.5 billion consumers worldwide.