Tunisia Offers More Than Beaches, Says Travel Writer

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With its Mediterranean beaches, green landscapes, historic medinas and rich culinary traditions, Tunisia offers far more than a conventional seaside break, according to Qatari journalist and tourism writer Moza Abdulaziz al-Ishaq.

Al-Ishaq, a recipient of the Visit Qatar Outstanding Service Excellence Award and the Arab Union for Tourist Media Award for her book Creative Qatar Tourism, recently visited Tunisia. She later shared her impressions with the Qatari public on Instagram, highlighting the country's breadth of experiences and its appeal to Arab travellers.

Reflecting on the destinations she visited, al-Ishaq said:“Tunisia comprises approximately 24 governorates; while it is impossible to visit them all in a single trip, I explored two key areas: the Sousse Governorate and the city of Hammamet, both of which are among the country's premier tourist destinations.

“For those interested in cultural tourism, there is the Medina (the historic old city), a place that embodies the country's culture, traditional attire, and authentic cuisine. It is the ideal spot for anyone wishing to immerse themselves in Tunisian blade-->





View from Hammamet beach

“I particularly enjoyed the local cuisine and sweets, such as Lablabi, Brik, and Harissa, for which Tunisia is renowned. The country also places great emphasis on art, culture, and music, boasting beautiful, culturally rich cafés that offer a serene atmosphere for culture enthusiasts.

“One cannot overlook the Zaytuna Mosque in the Medina, a must-visit for those interested in Islamic history and heritage, or the legacies of figures like Ibn Khaldun, the father of sociology whose teachings have influenced us all, and Uqba ibn Nafi, a prominent Arab commander who led the Islamic conquests in North Africa.

“Honestly, Tunisia offers the perfect blend of cultural, recreational, and natural seaside experiences for every type of traveller.

“The hospitality of its people is exemplary, everywhere you go,” al-Ishaq said.

Visits by journalists specialising in tourism offer local readers a window into cultures that complement the travel experience. Tunisia has a reputation, not only in developing its people and strengthening its cultural foundations, but also in its tourism sector since the 1960s and 1970s, building the reputation it enjoys today. By sharing this culture, I hope to encourage Qatari citizens to visit Tunisia and help bring our Arab peoples closer together. Such visits can also open new avenues for tourism, investment and cooperation between our two brotherly blade-->





View from Medina of Sousse

Her observations reflect the range at the heart of Tunisia's tourism offer. Beach destinations such as Sousse and Hammamet can be paired with medina walks, mosque visits, local food, cafés, music and heritage sites, allowing one journey to move easily between relaxation and cultural discovery.

Accessibility adds to that appeal. Tunisia is roughly a five-hour flight from Qatar, while air links and straightforward travel arrangements make it a practical option for a short Mediterranean holiday or a longer, multi-stop itinerary. Its mix of coastal resorts, historic quarters and cultural attractions also broadens its appeal beyond the traditional summer beach season.

"It offers a complete experience that combines culture, sports, leisure, business and family tourism, making it attractive to visitors from around the world."

Tunisia's tourism momentum is also visible in recent figures. The country welcomed more than 11mn visitors in 2025, surpassing its previous annual record, while tourism receipts reached about 8.1bn Tunisian dinars. Central Bank figures reported for the first half of 2026 showed receipts continuing to rise, reinforcing the case for a destination increasingly promoted through its beaches, heritage, cities, cuisine and desert experiences.

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