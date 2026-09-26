You Have Medicare And A Supplement - Why Are Medical Bills Still Showing Up?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You enrolled in Original Medicare, added a Medicare Supplement policy, and probably expected the stream of medical bills to slow to a trickle. Then an envelope arrives saying you owe $283, another bill appears after a doctor's appointment, or you're charged for something you thought your supplement covered. That doesn't necessarily mean somebody made a mistake, because Medigap is designed primarily to help with certain out-of-pocket costs for services Original Medicare covers, not to turn every healthcare service into a $0 expense. Here's what every beneificary needs to know about medical bills with Medicare and Medigap.

Your Supplement Doesn't Automatically Cover the Part B Deductible

One of the most common surprise bills is also one of the easiest to explain. The annual Medicare Part B deductible is $283 in 2026, and newer beneficiaries with popular Medigap Plan G generally have to pay that amount themselves before Medicare and the supplement pick up their respective shares of covered Part B services. Plans C and F can cover the Part B deductible, but federal rules generally prevent people newly eligible for Medicare on or after January 1, 2020, from buying those plans. That means someone with Plan G could receive a legitimate bill early in the year even though the same type of appointment later produces little or no patient balance. Before questioning medical bills with Medicare and Medigap, check whether you're simply satisfying the year's Part B deductible.

Not Every Medigap Letter Pays the Same Amount

Saying“I have a Medicare supplement” doesn't tell you exactly what the policy pays. Medicare's standardized Medigap chart shows significant differences among Plans A through N, with some covering 100% of particular Medicare cost-sharing amounts and others covering only a percentage or nothing at all.

For example, Plans K and L generally pay only 50% and 75%, respectively, of several benefits until their applicable annual out-of-pocket limits are reached, while Plan N can require copayments of up to $20 for certain office visits and up to $50 for emergency-room visits that don't result in admission. High-deductible versions of Plans F and G also require beneficiaries to pay up to $2,950 in Medicare-covered costs in 2026 before the Medigap policy begins paying. Pull out your insurance card and policy information rather than comparing your bills with a friend who may have an entirely different Medigap letter.

Medicare Has to Cover the Service First

This is perhaps the biggest misunderstanding behind medical bills with Medicare and Medigap. Medigap generally helps pay your share of costs associated with services covered by Original Medicare, so it isn't a blanket policy covering anything Medicare rejects. Original Medicare doesn't generally cover services such as routine eye exams for prescription glasses, most routine dental care, hearing aids and fitting exams, routine physical examinations, massage therapy, and long-term custodial care.

If Medicare legitimately excludes a service, your supplement generally won't transform that non-covered service into a standard Medicare-covered claim, although some Medigap policies provide limited additional benefits such as qualifying foreign-travel emergency coverage.

Plan N Can Produce Bills Even When Everything Worked Correctly

Plan N deserves special attention because someone accustomed to nearly complete supplemental coverage may interpret its normal cost-sharing as a billing error. Medicare's Medigap comparison shows that Plan N generally covers Part B coinsurance but permits copayments of up to $20 for some office visits and up to $50 for certain emergency-room visits when the patient isn't admitted. Plan N also doesn't cover Part B excess charges, while Plans F and G do. An excess charge can arise in certain circumstances when a provider doesn't accept Medicare assignment and is legally permitted to charge more than the Medicare-approved amount. Knowing your plan's rules before an appointment can make these medical bills with Medicare and Medigap much less mysterious.

Prescription Drugs Are Usually a Separate Piece of the Puzzle

A Medigap card in your wallet doesn't mean prescription drug expenses are included. Medicare states that Medigap policies sold after 2005 don't include prescription drug coverage, and beneficiaries who want that coverage generally obtain a separate Medicare Part D plan. Your pharmacy costs therefore follow the rules of your drug plan, including its formulary, deductible, copayments, coinsurance, and pharmacy network, rather than the cost-sharing provisions of your Medigap policy. That's why someone can have excellent coverage for a specialist visit and still encounter a significant charge at the pharmacy counter the same afternoon. When reviewing healthcare spending, separate Original Medicare, Medigap, and Part D instead of expecting the supplement to pay bills belonging to all three.

Dental, Hearing and Vision Bills Can Still Land in Your Mailbox

Some of the most frustrating expenses are services retirees naturally consider healthcare but Original Medicare and Medigap generally exclude. Medicare says Medigap policies generally don't cover routine dental or vision care, hearing aids, glasses, private-duty nursing, or long-term care. Original Medicare similarly excludes many routine services in these categories, although it covers certain medically necessary services under specific circumstances. A $2,000 dental procedure or new pair of hearing aids can therefore become a household expense despite paying monthly premiums for both Medicare and supplemental insurance. That's one reason retirees need a healthcare budget beyond insurance premiums, even when their Medicare coverage is relatively comprehensive.

Sometimes the Problem Really Is the Claim

Not every unexpected bill is correct, so don't automatically pull out the checkbook simply because an amount appears under“patient responsibility.” Your Medicare Summary Notice shows what providers billed Medicare, what Medicare paid, and the maximum amount you may owe, and Medicare specifically recommends comparing the MSN with bills and receipts. If Medicare denied something, contact the provider first to determine whether the claim contained incorrect or incomplete information that can be corrected and resubmitted. If you disagree with Medicare's coverage decision, Original Medicare has a formal appeals process, with instructions and the filing deadline appearing on your MSN.

For confusing medical bills with Medicare and Medigap, checking the Medicare claim before paying can reveal whether you're seeing legitimate cost-sharing, a non-covered service, or an actual billing problem.

Read Three Documents Before You Pay a Surprise Bill

When a medical bill doesn't make sense, put the provider's bill beside your Medicare Summary Notice and your Medigap explanation of benefits rather than evaluating any one document by itself. Medicare generally pays its portion of an approved claim first, after which Medigap pays according to your specific policy and you're responsible for whatever legitimate costs remain. Check whether Medicare approved the service, whether you've met the applicable deductible, what your Medigap letter actually covers, and whether the supplement processed the claim before sending payment. Doing this consistently turns medical bills with Medicare and Medigap from a guessing game into a process you can work through one line at a time.

What medical bill surprised you most after enrolling in Medicare and a supplement, and did you eventually figure out why you owed it?