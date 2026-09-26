Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Injury On '108 Base Hospital Uri' Set After Uzi Prop Gun Hits Her Nose

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Television actress Erica Fernandes opened up about an unexpected on-set accident while shooting an action sequence for her project '108 Base Hospital Uri.'

Sharing the incident, she revealed that an approximately 3-4 kg iron dummy Uzi prop gun accidentally fell directly onto her nose during the shoot. Erica took to Instagram to share a video from the shoot, giving a glimpse of her filming the action sequence. The video also showed the actress' injured nose after the prop gun hit her during the shoot. The clip shows the 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress smiling as she gives a glimpse of the cut on her nose.

For the caption, Erica wrote,“When the prop decides to do its own stunts...While shooting this action sequence for #108basehospitaluri, an approximately 3-4 kg iron dummy Uzi prop gun took a direct tumble right onto my nose.”

“The whole set froze for a few seconds, but luckily the damage was minor just a clean cut. Instead of scrapping the take, we decided to roll with it and keep the real hit in the final cut. Talk about taking "action sequence authenticity" a little too literally,” she added.

Erica, who plays a doctor in the military-medical show“108 Base Hospital – Uri,” had earlier opened up about her role and what drew her to the project. She told IANS,“108 is a military-medical-based show. What connected me to it was the strength of the women in the story. We are portraying independent and strong women, and I feel today's generation can relate to these characters because women are becoming increasingly independent and confident.”

Speaking about her preparation for the role, the 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actress mentioned,“I did a lot of research. In fact, everyone on our set calls me“Dr. Fernandes” because I became so involved in the character. For about a month, I watched several medical shows and videos, studied the body language of doctors and surgeons, and watched videos related to medical procedures and treatments. I hope that research is visible on screen.”

The show stars Erica Fernandes as Dr. Major Naina, Gashmeer Mahajani as Dr. Major Aniruddh, Nikkhil Khurana as Major Sameer Dixit, Ayoshi Talukdar as Dr. Captain Mili Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani as Dr. Col Suryakant Thakur, and Smita Bansal as Lt. Col. Principal Matron Kavita Jha.