MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook.

During Operation“Barrel,” the underground network of the“Freedom of Russia” Legion managed to determine how Russia is attempting to compensate for the losses it suffered as a result of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strikes on oil refining and port infrastructure facilities.

Due to a reduction in available storage capacity, the Russians began looking for other ways to store and transport crude oil. One such solution was the decentralized transportation of oil by rail-in tank cars across Russian territory.

This logistics method has become a new target for the resistance movement.

The operations were preceded by extensive preparation and comprehensive work by the underground. This involved infiltrating relevant enemy structures, obtaining classified information, analyzing it, and identifying vulnerabilities in Russian logistics.

The next stage involved preparing direct actions against specific targets-penetrating areas with heightened security and detonating dozens of tank cars.

Carrying out such an operation required the coordinated efforts of a large number of participants, as well as specialized knowledge and practical experience. As a result, the underground succeeded in accomplishing its objectives and inflicting significant losses, the GUR emphasized.

As a result, over 10,000 metric tons of crude oil-which was to be used to support the Russian Federation's war economy-were destroyed; material damage exceeding 10 million U.S. dollars was inflicted; and the functioning of certain elements of the railway logistics system used to transport strategic resources and military cargo was disrupted.

All participants in the operation are safe, the Main Intelligence Directorate assured.

As noted by intelligence officials, Operation“Barrel” demonstrated that even on its own territory, Russia cannot guarantee the security of its logistics routes.

ofLegion disables six gas distribution stations in Moscow and Tver region

Despite the complexity and high level of risk, the“Freedom of Russia” resistance movement continues to operate behind enemy lines and strike at the enemy's resources and logistical capabilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the“ATESH” partisan movement disabled four relay cabinets on a railway section in the Voronezh, Novovoronezh, Lysok, and Ostrogozhsk districts of the Voronezh region, through which military cargo is routed to the Russian Armed Forces on the Lyman sector of the front. This disruption to logistics served to support the Defense Forces'“Vivaldi” operation.