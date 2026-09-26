Arab League Warns Of Consequences Of Provocative Israeli Policies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, September 26 (Petra) – Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy affirmed the League's categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the geographic and demographic reality in the occupied Palestinian territories. He condemned daily Israeli violations and policies that reflect an intent to alter the identity, character and legal and historical status of Jerusalem.

Fahmy made the remarks during his participation in a joint ministerial meeting between the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jerusalem.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with broad, high-level participation from Arab and Islamic countries.

Fahmy referred to a statement issued by the Arab League Council at the ministerial level during a session held earlier this month on developments in the occupied Arab territories.

The statement conveyed a message to the UN Security Council and the international community on the need to move beyond condemnation toward concrete action and to assume responsibility for protecting Jerusalem and its holy sites.

He called for compelling Israel to halt all settlement and expansion activities, forced displacement and the seizure and confiscation of land.

He further warned of the grave consequences of Israel's continued provocative policies and practices, as well as its disregard for Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

//Petra// AK