As Part Of Plans To Develop And Enhance The Efficiency Of King Abdulaziz International Airport Facilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah Airports Announces the Gradual Commencement of Operations at Terminal 4 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Jeddah Airports Company has announced the gradual commencement of operations at Terminal 4 of King Abdulaziz International Airport, starting tomorrow, Sunday, September 27, 2026, corresponding to 16 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H. The move comes as part of the company's plans to develop and enhance the efficiency of the airport's facilities and accommodate the continued growth in passenger traffic.

The company explained that tomorrow, Sunday, will witness the transfer of flights operated by three international airlines to Terminal 4: Wizz Air, AJet, and SalamAir. The transfer of additional airlines will continue gradually in accordance with the terminal's transition plan.

Jeddah Airports noted that the transition plan aims to relocate all foreign airlines currently operating from the North Terminal, as well as selected foreign airlines operating from Terminal 1 and the Hajj and Umrah Terminals, based on operational requirements. This will contribute to redistributing operational traffic across the airport's facilities, enhancing its capacity, and facilitating travel procedures and passenger movement, following the completion of Terminal 4's readiness, including its operational, technical, and service facilities and systems.

Jeddah Airports confirmed that the gradual transition will continue throughout the following week. On Monday, September 28, Fly Jinnah flights will move from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals (B3), while Nesma Airlines flights will move from the North Terminal. On Tuesday, September 29, Akasa Air flights will move from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals (B3) to Terminal 4.

On Thursday, October 1, SyrianAir and Pegasus flights will move from the North Terminal to Terminal 4, in accordance with the operational plan. On Saturday, October 3, Azerbaijan Airlines and Tunisair flights will move from the North Terminal, with the transition of additional airlines continuing gradually in accordance with the approved operational plan.

Terminal 4 spans a total area of 97,000 square meters, with an annual capacity of up to 15 million passengers. It features advanced operational systems and modern facilities, including a dedicated facility for completing group check-in procedures for pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah. These facilities contribute to enhancing the airport's operational efficiency and capacity. King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded its highest annual passenger traffic in its history in 2025, serving 53.4 million passengers.

The commencement of operations at Terminal 4 represents an extension of Jeddah Airports Company's efforts to develop the infrastructure of King Abdulaziz International Airport and enhance its operational readiness and efficiency. This strengthens the airport's ability to accommodate the continued growth in passenger traffic and contributes to achieving the objectives of the Aviation Program, which falls under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030. The program aims to serve more than 90 million passengers annually through the airport by 2030.

Jeddah Airports urges passengers to verify their departure terminal before heading to the airport through their respective airlines' official platforms, as well as the official website and social media accounts of King Abdulaziz International Airport.