Bill Gates Warns AI Could Lead To Billion Deaths

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has once again warned about the risks posed by the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence (AI).

"AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that, as you know, result in a billion deaths," Gates said in an interview with NBC News.

He called on US authorities to introduce appropriate legislation and involve law enforcement agencies and policymakers in overseeing and monitoring the development of the technology.

"For the industry, this will entail some additional costs, but it will not significantly slow down their work," he added.

In August, Gates published an essay outlining his concerns about artificial intelligence. The Microsoft co-founder also proposed introducing new taxes on AI as the technology increasingly replaces human workers.

Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who lead two of the largest AI companies, called for the pace of AI development to be slowed urgently.

Image: Bloomberg