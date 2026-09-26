Mount Etna Eruption Disrupts Air Traffic In Sicily

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A powerful ash eruption from Mount Etna, an active volcano on the Italian island of Sicily, has disrupted air traffic and affected operations at Catania Airport.

According to the Etna Observatory of Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), a dense ash cloud ejected from the volcano's northeastern crater rose to an altitude of about 4 kilometers and is moving southward.

Due to volcanic activity that caused heavy ashfall in areas around Mount Etna, the observatory issued a "red" aviation alert for the area.

The ash cloud's movement toward Catania Airport, located south of the volcano, caused disruptions to air traffic, leaving thousands of travelers looking for alternative travel options. The disruption also quickly became the subject of wider economic and trade union disputes.

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most ‌active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, ⁠but ⁠ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season.

Image: AA