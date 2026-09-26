Azerbaijan, Syria Discuss Prospects For Expanding Economic Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Syria have discussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation.

According to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar.

The sides highlighted the importance of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

They noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Syria have been developing with positive momentum in recent months.

The sides also stressed that meetings and regular contacts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa have created favorable conditions for strengthening bilateral political dialogue and expanding cooperation in various areas.

The supply of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria was highlighted as an important example of economic cooperation between the two countries producing practical results.

The sides also emphasized the importance of humanitarian initiatives, including a project aimed at restoring educational infrastructure in Syria with the support of the Azerbaijani government.

The meeting focused on prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in trade and the economy, investment, energy, infrastructure and humanitarian affairs.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov also attended the meeting.

Earlier, on the first day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar announced the establishment of the Syria-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council.