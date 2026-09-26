Russian Drone Strikes Civilian Car In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, at around noon on September 26, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone on a road near the turnoff to the village of Pytonyk in the Kharkiv district. As a result of the strike, the driver, a 50-year-old man, was killed. He died at the scene," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the agency, a 73-year-old woman was also in the car. She was not injured.

Fire at warehouse in Kyiv region extinguished after Russian attack

Investigators have opened proceedings over a war crime resulting in a person's death under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning war crimes.

As reported, on September 22, a 35-year-old man was injured in a Russian strike in the settlement of Slatyne in the Derhachi community of Kharkiv district.