Russian Drone Strikes Civilian Car In Kharkiv Region
"According to the investigation, at around noon on September 26, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone on a road near the turnoff to the village of Pytonyk in the Kharkiv district. As a result of the strike, the driver, a 50-year-old man, was killed. He died at the scene," the prosecutor's office said.
According to the agency, a 73-year-old woman was also in the car. She was not injured.Read also: Fire at warehouse in Kyiv region extinguished after Russian attack
Investigators have opened proceedings over a war crime resulting in a person's death under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning war crimes.
As reported, on September 22, a 35-year-old man was injured in a Russian strike in the settlement of Slatyne in the Derhachi community of Kharkiv district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment