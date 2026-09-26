King Returns To Jordan

Amman, September 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Saturday, after a working visit to France, the Czech Republic, and the United States, during which he was accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, according to a royal court statement.

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