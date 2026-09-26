MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 25, 2026 1:09 am - Looking for eLearning content development companies in India? Explore 10 companies offering custom eLearning, interactive courses, microlearning, videos and digital training solutions for organisations across industries.

The way organisations train their employees has changed. Long classroom sessions and static training manuals are increasingly being supported by interactive eLearning, microlearning, simulations, videos and digital assessments.

India has also become a major hub for eLearning development, with companies serving both Indian and global organisations. But with so many providers in the market, finding the right content development partner can take some research.

Here are 10 eLearning content development companies in India worth exploring, particularly for corporate and organisational training.

1. Stratbeans (

Stratbeans focuses on corporate learning and digital learning solutions, helping organisations develop eLearning content around their specific training requirements.

Its services include custom eLearning development, interactive learning, assessments, learning videos and LMS solutions. The company also offers platforms such as Bytecasting LMS, Bytecasting Evolve and ATUM LMS, allowing content and technology to work together as part of a broader learning ecosystem.

Worth considering for: Organisations looking for custom eLearning combined with LMS and learning technology capabilities.

2. NIIT

NIIT is one of the established names in the Indian learning industry, with experience in custom content development, managed learning and enterprise training. Its content services cover instructional design, digital learning and large-scale learning programmes.

Worth considering for: Large enterprises and global learning programmes.

3. CommLab India

CommLab India specialises in custom eLearning development, rapid eLearning, microlearning, translations and corporate learning support. It works with organisations that need to develop and scale digital training content.

Worth considering for: Large volumes of corporate eLearning and rapid development.

4. Upside Learning

Upside Learning is an established eLearning provider offering custom learning solutions for organisations. Its work spans digital learning, mobile learning, microlearning and other corporate learning formats.

Worth considering for: Organisations looking for customised digital learning experiences.

5. Harbinger Group

Harbinger has been working in the eLearning industry for decades and provides custom learning solutions, including simulations, gamification and large-scale digital learning programmes.

Worth considering for: Enterprise learning projects requiring interactive and technology-enabled experiences.

6. Tesseract Learning

Tesseract Learning focuses on custom eLearning, microlearning and digital learning experiences for corporate audiences. Its offerings include interactive and visual learning content.

Worth considering for: Organisations looking for engaging, customised corporate learning content.

7. Knowledge Horizon

Knowledge Horizon develops customised eLearning, microlearning, assessments, learning videos and SCORM/HTML5-ready courses for organisations across industries. The company says it has more than 20 years of experience in custom learning solutions.

Worth considering for: Organisations looking for customised content development and digital learning assets.

8. L2W Systems

L2W Systems provides eLearning content development for corporate organisations, including HTML5 learning, video nuggets, game-based eLearning and authoring-tool-based solutions.

Worth considering for: Businesses looking for varied digital content formats and corporate training content.

9. Byline Learning

Based in Pune, Byline Learning develops corporate and industrial learning experiences across eLearning, ILT and VILT. It also works across learning technology, strategy and consulting.

Worth considering for: Corporate and industrial organisations looking for broader learning solutions.

10. GurukulOnRoad

GurukulOnRoad focuses on subject-matter-expert-led training content, particularly across areas such as BFSI, compliance, healthcare, technology and BPO/KPO. Its services include training content and materials that can be integrated into eLearning programmes.

Worth considering for: Organisations requiring domain-specific and SME-led training content.

Choosing an eLearning Content Development Company

The right partner depends on what an organisation is trying to achieve.

Before selecting a company, it is worth looking at factors such as instructional design expertise, content formats, industry experience, scalability, LMS compatibility, localisation, turnaround time and customisation capabilities.

Most importantly, good eLearning content should do more than convert a PowerPoint presentation into an online course. It should make complex information easier to understand, relevant to the learner and useful in the workplace.