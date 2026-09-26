Ireland Players Vote To Play Nations League Fixtures Against Israel

MENAFN - IANS) Dublin, Sep 27 (IANS) The Republic of Ireland's Nations League fixtures against Israel will go ahead after the players discussed the issue and a majority voted in favour of playing the matches, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed on Saturday.

The decision came after uncertainty surrounded Monday's first meeting between the two teams, which is scheduled to be played in Debrecen, Hungary.

A pre-match press conference involving the Irish team was delayed on Saturday, while the players also missed their scheduled training session at the Nagyerdei Stadium. A group of players was understood to have met at the team hotel to discuss the situation.

The FAI later confirmed that the fixture would take place after consulting the players.

“The Association made this decision following consultation with the Republic of Ireland players who shared different views and a majority expressed that the fixtures should be played,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The Association respects the views of all players involved and appreciates the level of sensitivity concerning these fixtures.”

The delay had led to speculation that the match could be called off, with reports suggesting that the players were considering issuing a statement. There was also speculation that one player had been unwilling to take part in the fixture.

The Republic of Ireland began their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina on Thursday.

Following that match, Ireland midfielder Jason Knight had expressed his concerns about facing Israel.

“It's difficult. I don't think the game should be going ahead, but it is going ahead. We'll have a deeper talk about it, and what that means, we'll get our thoughts as a group and go from there,” Knight said to the BBC.

Knight added that he would try to concentrate on football while also making his views known when he felt it was appropriate.

“None of us have gone through this scenario before, but I'd like to think I'm experienced, thick-skinned and I can get through most things and that is what I will try to do,” he said.

The Republic of Ireland will now face Israel in Debrecen on Monday, with the fixture forming part of their Nations League campaign.

-IANS

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