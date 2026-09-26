'Don't Risk It': Dubai Police Issue Warning After Driver Faints, Causes Collision

Dubai Police have warned motorists not to drive when severely fatigued, drowsy or experiencing health problems that could suddenly affect their ability to control a vehicle.

The warning was issued after a traffic collision on Umm Suqeim Street towards Jumeirah Street, where a driver suddenly lost consciousness and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off course and collide with another vehicle.

Traffic accident experts immediately attended the scene to investigate and collect evidence, while traffic patrols secured the area, managed traffic flow and facilitated access for ambulance and rescue vehicles, Dubai Police said. Teams also worked to remove the damaged vehicle and restore normal traffic movement as quickly as possible.

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Do not ignore warning signs

The warning from Dubai Police covered conditions including low or high blood sugar, high blood pressure, heart disease, psychological disorders and episodes involving loss of consciousness, all of which can increase the risk of serious crashes resulting in death or severe injury.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, warned that symptoms which may initially appear minor can quickly become dangerous when someone is behind the wheel.“Some drivers may underestimate seemingly minor symptoms, but in a moment they can become the direct cause of a fatal crash,” he said.

He stressed that losing consciousness while driving is particularly dangerous because a driver can completely lose control of the vehicle within seconds, putting their own life and the lives of other road users at risk.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists, particularly those with chronic health conditions or those who regularly drive for extended periods, to undergo periodic medical examinations.

Long periods of continuous driving can lead to physical and psychological exhaustion and increase the likelihood of sudden health complications, he explained. Drivers should also take sufficient breaks during long journeys and stop immediately if they experience unusual health symptoms, dizziness or sudden fatigue.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to get sufficient rest before driving and avoid exhaustion that could endanger them and other road users. He also called on drivers to remain within designated lanes, follow road safety instructions and, most importantly, stop driving immediately when they begin to feel fatigued.

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