What's New In UAE In October: Global Village Reopens, Dubai Fitness Challenge Returns

For UAE residents, October marks the start of the most exciting part of the year. Summer is over, and now closed attractions will reopen, which means one can start planning outdoor activities with friends and family.

October brings a packed calendar of festivals and experiences across the UAE, with the return of Global Village, the Dubai Fitness Challenge and other food and cultural events.

Here's a look at what's new in October in UAE, so you can start pencilling in dates in your planner.

Dubai Parks and Resorts reopens

The theme park will reopen on October 7, 2026, with Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland welcoming visitors. It covers approximately 25 million square fee with the three theme parks full of exciting experience for families.

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Dubai Miracle Garden reopens

Dubai Miracle Garden, with its colourful installations, will reopen for its 15th season on October 8, giving residents and visitors another chance to explore one of the emirate's most popular seasonal attractions.

The floral destination, which transforms a large stretch of Dubai into a colourful garden every winter, will welcome visitors with floral displays, themed attractions and family-friendly activities. Tickets for Season 15 are now available.

Global Village reopens

One of the seasonal attractions that Dubai residents can't seem to get enough of, Global Village returns on October 14 for its 31st season. It will run through May 2027, bringing back its international pavilions, food outlets, entertainment and family attractions.

Under the theme 'A More Wonderful World', the family destination will bring back its entertainment, dining and shopping attractions, along with several new additions. Global Village recently released the VIP Packs for the upcoming season, with sales taking place in stages exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Dubai Safari Park reopens

Dubai Safari Park will officially reopen on October 12 and introduce a new brand platform called 'Live More Wild Life', which builds on the park's growing conservation journey and follows a successful season seven.

Dubai Safari Park is also introducing a private guided tour called the 'Royal Safari Experience', which is a 4-hour experience created for groups of up to 10 people. It includes VIP treatment, reserved seating, and private guided tours around the park.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

The outdoor fitness activity returns on October 31, marking its 10th edition. The month-long citywide initiative runs until November 29 and encourages residents to commit to at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. Dubai will once again see fitness villages, community events and activities across the emirate.

Set to be its largest and most community-focused edition yet, DFC 2026 will build on the impact of its first nine editions, helping reshape attitudes towards physical activity and make active living an integral part of life in the city.

Abu Dhabi Festival

The Abu Dhabi Festival begins on October 10 and runs until December 19, bringing a programme of music, performances and cultural events to the capital. The annual festival is among the UAE's major cultural events and will feature performances and artists from around the world.

Dubai Fashion Week

Dubai Design District (d3) has announced the schedule for the next edition of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW). With a focus on Spring/Summer 2027 collections, the event will run from October 22 to 26, 2026.

Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, the upcoming edition of DFW will present a curated programme showcasing regional creativity, while continuing to champion emerging designers on the global stage. The SS27 edition will bring together a lineup of designers alongside leading buyers and key industry stakeholders.

Global Food Week

Global Food Week 2026 will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 October. The event will bring the entire global food ecosystem together under one roof, featuring an expansive exhibition, impactful thought leadership sessions at the GFSS, and a robust business-to-business platform designed to shape the future of the food industry.

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