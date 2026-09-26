UAE Lottery: Three Lucky Chance Ids Bag Dh50,000 Each Check Out Winning Numbers

UAE Lottery has announced their Saturday night Lucky Day draw results, revealing the winning numbers for the Dh30 million grand prize, Dh5 million for the second prize and three Lucky Chance winners, each taking home Dh50,000.

Hosted by Diala Makki, draw number 260926 was held live at 9.30pm on September 26. The winning Lucky Chance IDs for Dh50,000 were CC5320391, AZ2412688 and DT9663576.

For the Dh30 million jackpot, players have to pick 6 numbers from the Days section and one number from the Month section. September 26's numbers in the Days section were 12, 10, 5, 21, 2, 22. The lucky month number for the draw was 1.

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On Saturday, 33 participants won the fourth prize of Dh1,000 each, while 4,591 players won the fifth prize of Dh100 each. The Dh30 million jackpot remained unclaimed.

Lucky Day Draws are held twice a week at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million grand prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

To win the Dh5 million second prize, the player has to match all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.

Besides winning prizes, UAE Lottery participants now have another exciting experience to look forward to. Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has been appointed Chief Celebration Officer of The UAE Lottery recently, and the former fast bowler will meet winners, hear how they plan to use their prize money and share their experiences through interviews and exclusive content.

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