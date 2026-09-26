UAE Tax Authority Asks Al Businesses To File Corporate Tax Returns By September 30

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reminded all businesses registered for Corporate Tax that they must file their tax returns and pay any tax due by September 30, 2026.

The deadline applies to taxable persons whose tax year ended on December 31, 2025. This includes businesses that qualify for Small Business Relief.

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Businesses can complete registration, filing and payment through the EmaraTax digital platform, which is available 24 hours a day. Companies can file returns themselves or use an approved tax agent listed on the FTA website.

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Under UAE tax rules, all taxable persons must file returns and pay corporate tax within nine months of the end of their tax period. Exempt persons who are required to register must also submit their annual declarations within the same nine-month window.

The FTA stressed that businesses must keep proper records to support the figures in their tax returns. These documents help the authority check a company's revenue, taxable income, and eligibility for Small Business Relief.

Businesses that fail to keep the required records will face administrative penalties. Exempt persons must also keep records proving they meet the conditions for their exemption.

The FTA has urged all businesses to review the Corporate Tax Law, related Cabinet and Ministerial Decisions, and official guidance on its website.

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