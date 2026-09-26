Oman Police Investigates Viral Videos Of Expat Throwing Money At Shopkeeper

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Royal Oman Police say that they have investigated two videos that went viral in which an expat could be seen throwing money at a shopkeeper.

In the first video, an expat could be seen throwing money at an employee as the man was performing his duties. However, in the second video, an expat could be seen committing the same act against a woman who was working.

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The second video, the authority said, was staged and meant to raise awareness, according to the statement of the people involved. The authority said that it is completing legal procedures against all those involved in the videos.

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Earlier this year, an Asian expat found herself in hot water after a video of hers went viral on social media.

In the clip, the woman kept Omani riyal notes under a tap in a washroom sink, with a caption: "POV: How my family think I make money abroad".

The Sultanate's General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Research said it was taking legal action against an the woman on charges of abusing and disparaging the Omani currency.

The case was referred for legal action in accordance with applicable procedures, the statement by the Royal Oman Police added, warning that misuse of social media platforms does not exempt individuals from accountability.

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