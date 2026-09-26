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News Update! (26-09-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Qatar participates in 4th high-level meeting on global development initiative.
MOPH wraps up 12th Qatari Patient Safety Week. (This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)
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