Piya Saliba Releases Free Community Connection Checklist To Help People Build Stronger Relationships

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Piya Saliba, CEO of Fountain Capital and an active supporter of the Nalin and Naseeb Foundation and the Cedars-Sinai NICU Family Council, has announced the release of a free Community Connection Checklist, a practical self-guided resource designed to help people become more intentional about supporting others in their everyday lives.

The checklist encourages users to evaluate how they spend their time, identify simple ways to contribute to their communities, and build consistent habits around volunteering, communication, and relationship-building.

Saliba created the resource after years of balancing business leadership with nonprofit involvement and community service.

“I've learned that leadership begins with paying attention to people,” Saliba said.“You don't have to make a huge gesture to create positive change. Small actions repeated consistently often have the greatest impact.”

The resource reflects Saliba's belief that meaningful relationships are built through preparation, consistency, and follow-through rather than one-time efforts.

“I don't think relationships should become transactional,” she said.“Trust grows over time when people know you'll continue showing up even after the immediate need has passed.”

The need for stronger community engagement continues to grow. Recent research highlights the personal and social cost of weak social connections:



The U.S. Surgeon General reported that social isolation increases the risk of premature death by amounts comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day.

Gallup has found that people with strong social connections report significantly higher levels of overall well-being than those who feel disconnected.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about one in five Americans formally volunteers each year, leaving many nonprofit organizations struggling to meet growing community needs. The American Psychological Association continues to report that stress remains one of the leading challenges affecting adults, with strong social support consistently identified as one of the most effective protective factors.

Saliba believes many people want to contribute but simply do not know where to begin.

“People often think they need more time, more money, or more experience before they can help,” she said.“Most communities simply need reliable people who are willing to listen, volunteer, and stay involved.”

The Community Connection Checklist includes:



A five-minute personal relationship self-audit

A weekly community involvement planner

A conversation starter guide for reconnecting with friends, neighbors, or colleagues

A volunteer opportunity planning worksheet A monthly reflection page to track progress and consistency

Use This in 15 Minutes

The resource is designed to be completed quickly without any special training.

Minutes 1-3: Identify three people or groups you have not connected with recently.

Minutes 4-7: Complete the relationship self-audit and identify one area where you can be more consistent.

Minutes 8-11: Choose one practical community action, such as volunteering, checking in on a neighbor, supporting a local nonprofit, or mentoring someone.

Minutes 12-15: Schedule your first action on your calendar and identify one accountability partner who can encourage you to follow through.

“Leadership isn't about reacting to everything,” Saliba said.“It's about making thoughtful decisions and consistently acting on what matters most.”

Common Mistakes People Make

According to Saliba, many people unintentionally make community involvement more complicated than it needs to be. She recommends avoiding these common mistakes:



Waiting until life feels less busy before helping others

Assuming only large donations or major commitments make a difference

Treating volunteer work as a one-time event instead of an ongoing habit

Trying to solve every problem instead of helping where you can make a realistic contribution Forgetting to build genuine relationships while focusing only on completing tasks

She believes consistency will always outperform occasional bursts of effort.

“I've learned that trust compounds over time,” Saliba said.“People remember how dependable you are long after they forget individual conversations.”

Call to Action

Download or recreate the Community Connection Checklist today. Set aside 15 uninterrupted minutes, complete the self-audit, choose one meaningful action you can take this week, and schedule it before the day ends. Then repeat the process once each month to build stronger relationships, support your community, and create a lasting habit of service.

To read more, visit the website here.

About the Community Connection Checklist

The Community Connection Checklist is a free practical resource inspired by Piya Saliba's approach to leadership, philanthropy, and community engagement. Designed for everyday individuals, it helps people strengthen relationships, identify opportunities to support families and local organizations, and build sustainable habits of compassion through simple, actionable steps.