My Disability Provider Expands Registered NDIS Support Services Across Melbourne To Meet 2026 Quality Standards

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Melbourne, Australia, 26th September, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, My Disability Provider has announced the expansion of its registered NDIS support services across greater Melbourne, reinforcing its position as one of Australia's most trusted registered NDIS service providers. The expansion follows the introduction of mandatory registration requirements for providers delivering high-risk supports such as Supported Independent Living, placing renewed emphasis on compliance, safeguarding and service excellence across the sector.

Operating across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, My Disability Provider delivers a full suite of NDIS supports for individuals living with permanent and significant disabilities, currently serving more than 20,000 clients across 23 locations. The Melbourne expansion reflects the organisation's ongoing commitment to participant safety and service continuity, with new independent audits and strengthened quality-control frameworks introduced across all Victorian locations to ensure every team member continues to meet the standards set by the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

“Families are asking harder questions about who is actually behind their support, and rightly so,” said a representative of My Disability Provider.“Expanding our registered services across Melbourne is about meeting that scrutiny head-on, not just complying with a new rule. Every home and every support worker we bring on is held to the same audited standard, whether a family found us last year or last week.”

The expansion also brings enhanced worker screening requirements for all new and existing support staff across the organisation's Victorian teams, alongside expanded intake capacity for supported independent living, respite care and early childhood intervention services. New referrals are being accepted across all eleven Victorian locations from this month, with existing clients seeing no change to their current support or support worker arrangements.

As part of its continued growth, My Disability Provider remains committed to greater transparency in the way services are planned, delivered and reviewed across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Participants can expect consistent communication, clear documentation and a strong focus on safeguarding rights and privacy as the organisation continues to uplift the standards of registered disability support in Australia.

The expansion also strengthens the organisation's collaboration with families, carers and external health professionals across its Melbourne locations. By improving communication pathways and coordinated planning, the organisation is taking a more holistic approach to participant care, supporting smoother transitions between services and closer alignment with each participant's short- and long-term goals.

My Disability Provider is also expanding access to multilingual support workers across its Victorian teams, reflecting the diversity of the communities it serves across Melbourne's western and inner suburbs. The organisation says this update is part of a broader goal to provide inclusive, accessible and culturally aware disability services to participants and families from all backgrounds.

With these expanded registered services now live across Melbourne, My Disability Provider reaffirms its dedication to providing high-quality, participant-focused support that helps individuals live independently, confidently and with greater control over their daily lives.

Interested individuals can contact the company using the details provided below.

About My Disability Provider

My Disability Provider is a registered NDIS service provider offering personalised supports across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. Delivering services such as personal care, community access, Supported Independent Living, Specialist Disability Accommodation, respite care and specialised support coordination, the organisation is committed to person-centred care that prioritises dignity, independence and quality of life.

Contact Information:

Website:

Phone: 0387 163 720