Who Is Mohibullah Ansari? IPS Officer Who Failed Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams And Cracked IIT, Set To Receive US Honour

MENAFN - Live Mint) IPS officer Mohibullah Ansari, who failed his Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board examinations before clearing the JEE and studying at IIT Delhi, is set to receive the Asian Hero Award 2026 in the United States in December. Ansari is a 2021-batch Bihar-cadre IPS officer and currently serves as City Superintendent of Police (SP) in Muzaffarpur.

The award will be presented during the seventh World Fair and Festival in Florida on December 13, 2026, according to reports. The honour is being conferred by the Association of World Fair and Fest, USA. An Aaj Tak report said Ansari was selected for his policing work, public service and contributions to social welfare, and cited his reputation for honesty and a clean image among the reasons for his selection.

Who is Mohibullah Ansari?

Ansari is from Bihar's Siwan district. His academic journey took a major turn after poor performances in his school pre-board examinations. As per The Indian Express, he said his interest in co-curricular activities had affected his studies and that he failed both Class 10 and Class 12 pre-boards.

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Ansari recalled that his father had taunted him after his poor performance, urging him to at least secure the minimum passing marks, as per the Indian Express report. He said the remarks embarrassed him and made him realise that while he was aspiring to join an IIT, his family was more concerned about whether he would even pass Class 12. The experience pushed him to study harder in Class 12.

He cleared both JEE Main and JEE Advanced. He joined IIT Delhi in 2011 to study chemical engineering.

After completing his engineering degree, Ansari worked for some time before deciding to pursue the civil services. He moved to Delhi in 2015 to prepare for the UPSC examination.

From IIT Delhi to IPS

Ansari appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination several times before succeeding. He cleared the examination in his third attempt in 2021, securing an All India Rank of 381, according to The Indian Express.

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He subsequently joined the Indian Police Service as part of the Bihar cadre. He has since served in different policing roles in the state and took charge as Muzaffarpur City SP in January 2026.

Muzaffarpur police arrest 342 in pre-Independence Day drive

Meanwhile, police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district arrested 342 people during a special operation ahead of Independence Day, officials said. Of those arrested, 190 were subsequently sent to judicial custody, City Superintendent of Police Ansari said.

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The operation was aimed at preventing criminal activities and speeding up the disposal of pending cases, Ansari told reporters. As part of the drive, police teams carried out raids at multiple locations across the district, he said.

East-1 subdivision recorded the highest number of arrests, with 72 people taken into custody, Ansari added.