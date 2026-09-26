Kuwait: Cops Crush Five Cars After Arresting Four For Rash Driving! Read On

Kuwait City: Kuwait police arrested four people for rash driving. This incident took place in the Wafra agricultural area. The Ministry of Interior caught these four men because their dangerous driving put public lives at risk. Cops also seized and crushed five cars used by them.

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The General Traffic Department got a tip-off about a group planning an illegal gathering and stunt driving in the Wafra area. They immediately started an investigation. During the search, cops found that the accused hid their cars inside different farms in Wafra.

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The police teamed up with the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources for this raid. They seized five cars and arrested the four accused. Cops took legal action and shifted the men to the Central Jail. The authorities crushed all five cars after finishing the paperwork under Article 33 of the Traffic Law.

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior gave a strict warning. They said they will not tolerate any driving that puts lives and property in danger. Cops will continue their strict checks to ensure road safety.