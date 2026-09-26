UAE Opens 15Th UN Congress On Crime Prevention And Criminal Justice And Launches Pledge4justice With First Pledge Of Up...

The 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 kicked off today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Set to run until 1 October, the Congress attracts representatives from over 97 countries, including over 32 ministers of justice and interior ministers, alongside senior officials, judges, prosecutors, experts, and youth from around the world.

The opening session witnessed the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which serves as the Congress's principal political and strategic outcome document and will guide international priorities and cooperation in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law over the next five years.

The Declaration is structured around four pillars: prevention and resilience, justice and the rule of law, evolving and converging criminal threats and innovation and cooperation. These pillars are reflected across 18 articles and 67 paragraphs that collectively form the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

Among the priorities championed by the UAE within the Declaration are women, children, artificial intelligence and the environment. The Declaration also addresses issues including organised crime and cybercrime, the responsible use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in criminal justice, protection of victims, witnesses and vulnerable groups, asset recovery and combating illicit financial flows, anti-corruption efforts, international cooperation and mutual legal assistance, extradition, women's participation in criminal justice systems, combating violence against women, and strengthening child-sensitive justice systems.

The opening ceremony marked the launch of Pledge4Justice, a platform designed to translate political commitments into practical initiatives that support implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration and contribute to the advancement of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The UAE announced the first pledge of up to USD 5 million under the initiative, through annual contributions of up to USD 1 million over the 2026 to 2031 period, underscoring its commitment to supporting international efforts to strengthen justice systems, develop capacity and ensure that the Congress's outcomes deliver sustainable impact across communities.

The Congress is held under the theme "Accelerating Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Protecting People and Planet and Achieving the 2030 Agenda in the Digital Age." Its programme includes 15 major events, 93 speakers, 200 side meetings and an exhibition featuring 38 stands.

Permalink