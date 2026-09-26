Kenya Embeds Disaster Risk Tags In Budget Planning Arabian Post
A case study published by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction on September 25 details how the National Treasury introduced a disaster and climate budget tagging and expenditure tracking system. The mechanism brings climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction into public financial management rather than treating them as separate spending priorities.
The initiative was requested by the Treasury and supported by UNDRR through the Intra-African, Caribbean and Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Programme. It was designed to improve expenditure tracking, institutional capacity and coordination while providing evidence for Kenya's Disaster Risk Management Strategy 2025–2030 and Disaster Risk Financing Strategy 2026–2030.
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