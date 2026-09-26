Deutsch de Mehrere tausend Menschen demonstrieren für Klimaschutz Original Read more: Mehrere tausend Menschen demonstrieren für Klimas

MENAFN - Swissinfo) After a record-hot summer, people took to the streets in several cities in Switzerland on Friday to call for more climate action. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Thousands turn out for climate rallies in Swiss cities This content was published on September 26, 2026 - 11:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In Bern, demonstrators gathered in front of parliament and called for an immediate implementation of measures to tackle heatwaves and climate change. A speaker from the Climate Strike movement insisted the crisis has to be addressed with the utmost urgency at political, financial, social and economic levels.

People of all ages gathered on parliament square in early evening, many carrying homemade banners. After speeches on the almost full square, a cycle procession and panel discussion were on the agenda.

More More Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scientists

This content was published on Sep 22, 2026 Research from Switzerland and Germany suggests the world is on track for more warming than official projections assume – with major implications for climate planning.

Read more: Switzerland's worst-case climate scenario now more likely, say scien