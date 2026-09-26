Julianne Moore Gets Honorary Award At Zurich Film Festival
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US-Star Julianne Moore erhält am Zurich Film Festival Ehrenpreis
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Read more: US-Star Julianne Moore erhält am Zurich Film Festival Ehren
According to the ZFF, Moore was honoured for her“extraordinary career” as well as her performance in her new film The Debut. ZFF director Christian Jungen praised Moore in the run-up to the event as“one of the outstanding character actresses of American cinema” who possesses“remarkable versatility”.
Moore was accompanied in Zurich by Jesse Eisenberg, the director of tragicomedy The Debut, in which she plays the lead role. Her career spans over 30 years and more than 60 films.More More Culture Changing everything, changing nothing: Locarno Festival keeps offbeat at 79
This content was published on Aug 5, 2026 The Locarno Film Festival opens its 79th edition preserving the event's singular cinephile identity while navigating a changing film landscape.Read more: Changing everything, changing nothing: Locarno Festival keeps offbeat
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