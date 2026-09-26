Deutsch de US-Star Julianne Moore erhält am Zurich Film Festival Ehrenpreis Original Read more: US-Star Julianne Moore erhält am Zurich Film Festival Ehren

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Oscar-winning US actress Julianne Moore was guest of honour at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on Friday evening, where the 65-year-old was presented with the“Golden Icon Award” for her lifetime achievement. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Julianne Moore gets honorary award at Zurich Film Festival This content was published on September 26, 2026 - 11:31 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the ZFF, Moore was honoured for her“extraordinary career” as well as her performance in her new film The Debut. ZFF director Christian Jungen praised Moore in the run-up to the event as“one of the outstanding character actresses of American cinema” who possesses“remarkable versatility”.

Moore was accompanied in Zurich by Jesse Eisenberg, the director of tragicomedy The Debut, in which she plays the lead role. Her career spans over 30 years and more than 60 films.

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