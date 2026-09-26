BJP Slams Opposition For 'Misleading' Public On SIR, Cites ECI Note

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Opposition parties of misleading the public over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had made it clear that all decisions related to the process were taken unanimously by the poll body.

ECI said all decisions related to the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission", and clarified that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the poll body.

Nabin accuses Congress of 'manufactured lie'

In a post on X, Nabin said,“The Opposition has once again been exposed for misleading the public on the SIR. The Election Commission has made it clear that every decision relating to the SIR was taken unanimously by the full Commission. Yet, Congress chose to build its allegations around a manufactured lie and attack our constitutional bodies.”

“The hypocrisy is evident. When the same electoral process delivers victories to Congress and its allies, including in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, its credibility is readily accepted. But when the people's mandate goes against them elsewhere, they question the very institutions that conduct those elections. Democracy cannot be respected selectively,” he added.

The Opposition has once again been exposed for misleading the public on the SIR. The Election Commission has made it clear that every decision relating to the SIR was taken unanimously by the full Commission. Yet, Congress chose to build its allegations around a manufactured lie... - Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) September 26, 2026

Nabin further said that electoral victories and defeats are part of democracy, but alleged that attempts to discredit constitutional institutions through“malicious propaganda” were unfortunate.“Wins and losses are an inherent part of democracy, but resorting to malicious propaganda to discredit respected constitutional institutions is deeply unfortunate. Those who have repeatedly undermined India's democratic framework for political survival owe the nation an honest reckoning and a public apology,” he said.

Patra alleges 'nefarious design' by Opposition

BJP MP Sambit Patra also hit back at the opposition, alleging that Congress and other opposition parties had launched an“aggressive attack” on ECI and the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said,“Various opposition parties and the Congress Party in particular launched an aggressive attack on the Election Commission of India and the BJP. They alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP, claiming that India's democracy was being compromised.”

Patra said EC's clarification had established that the SIR exercise was conducted with the consent of all commissioners. "The Congress Party portrayed it as a disagreement, whereas the Election Commission of India's letter has now clearly established that the SIR was conducted with the signatures and full consensus of all three Commissioners... The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the SIR... Even when the matter was taken to the Cabinet Secretary, it was not a policy issue. Despite this, the manner in which the Congress Party has attempted to launch an attack clearly demonstrates a lack of maturity within the party, as well as a nefarious design to undermine the Constitution," he added.

(ANI)

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