Explosion In Dera Ismail Khan Leaves 11 Dead, 30 Injured
The Emergency Services Department, Rescue 1122, said the explosion occurred on Saturday near Aman Mela in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.
Rescue teams from the Darazinda center rushed to the scene, provided first aid to the injured, and transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment, the department said.
Meanwhile, reports said that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast.
However, the group has not provided further details about the nature of the attack or how it was carried out.
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