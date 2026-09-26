Prime Minister Describes Strait Of Hormuz Situation 'Very Challenging'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz was described as "very difficult" and "challenging" by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who called on the world to come together to put an end to the "manipulation" of the waterways.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani made the remarks while speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour in New York on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz“is very difficult, very challenging,” he said, adding,“This is unacceptable. The Strait has been always an international waterway, and this is becoming a global problem."

He further said, "The world needs to come together to address this issue because currently it's an issue that's been used in this war which is unacceptable. But for us, in order to protect our people and to protect the future generation, we should put an end for this manipulation and this blackmailing of the waterways."

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When asked about the terms of a potential agreement between Iran and the US, the Prime Minister said that the two countries had held indirect talks and there had been some positive progress in those talks.

"We are really hopeful that diplomacy can prevail and that we can find a solution,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the defense arrangement with the US, describing it as a valuable partnership despite the attacks faced by the Gulf countries.

"It doesn't mean that our partnership with the US is not valuable for us... it is the most valuable defense partnership that we have. What is happening right now is an outstanding circumstances that all of us, we are looking at it, we are thinking about how can we improve and can have a stronger partnership in the future that can make sure that this bond is solidified," the Prime Minister said.