Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath To Lead Sri Lanka Delegation To 81St Session Of The UN General Assembly

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath will lead the Sri Lanka delegation to the 81Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 27 to 30 September 2026.

Foreign Minister Herath is scheduled to deliver Sri Lanka's National Statement at the General Debate during the High Level Week on 28 September 2026 aligning with this year's UNGA theme 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.'

On the margins of the General Assembly, the Foreign Minister will have meetings with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, senior officials of the UN, and Foreign Ministers of several countries.