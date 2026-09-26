Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath To Lead Sri Lanka Delegation To 81St Session Of The UN General Assembly
Foreign Minister Herath is scheduled to deliver Sri Lanka's National Statement at the General Debate during the High Level Week on 28 September 2026 aligning with this year's UNGA theme 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.'
On the margins of the General Assembly, the Foreign Minister will have meetings with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, senior officials of the UN, and Foreign Ministers of several countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment