ITC Ratnadipa Celebrates World Tourism Day With 'Around The Island' By Artist Nihal Sangabo Dias
Rather than simply depicting the island, Dias invites viewers to encounter it through his own visual language. His interpretation offers a way into Sri Lanka beyond the familiar sights of a destination, shaped by what he has seen, what has stayed with him, and how he chooses to translate those memories onto the canvas. Tourism is often associated with the act of arriving somewhere, but a sense of place can also be shaped by the stories, images and perspectives through which a country is represented. In Dias' work, Sri Lanka becomes something to be encountered through an individual artistic perspective, allowing familiar landscapes and everyday scenes to take on another dimension.
Commenting on the showcase, Dilshi Fernando, Head of PR & Marketing at ITC Ratnadipa, said,“Since its launch in April this year, WelcomGallery has been envisioned as a platform for Sri Lankan artists to showcase their work to a wider audience, including the global travellers who visit ITC Ratnadipa. This exhibition is particularly special to us as it coincides with World Tourism Day. Through 'Around the Island', we celebrate the work of Nihal Sangabo Dias, who captures the beauty of Sri Lanka in its simplest and most authentic form, from fishermen and village life to the landscapes of Galle and Kandy. His work reminds us that the essence of Sri Lanka lies in these everyday moments and places. We warmly invite everyone to experience the exhibition and see our island through his eyes.”
Sharing his thoughts on the exhibition, Sangabo Dias said,“I hope these paintings offer a glimpse of Sri Lanka from the way I've seen its beauty, character, colours and the moments that have stayed with me. Through my work, I hope viewers will pause and look at the island a little differently, finding their own connection with the places, people and stories that make Sri Lanka so special.”
Through 'Around the Island', ITC Ratnadipa brings together art, place and perspective in celebration of the World Tourism Day, offering both local audiences and global travellers an opportunity to encounter Sri Lanka through the eyes of a Sri Lankan artist. 'Around the Island' will be open for complimentary viewing at the WelcomGallery, ITC Ratnadipa, from 25 September to 11 October 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment