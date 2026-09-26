Media Fourth Pillar Of Democracy, Mirror Of Society: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 26 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday described the media as the fourth pillar of democracy and the mirror of society, and said journalists should highlight welfare initiatives for the people while discharging their professional responsibilities.

The Chief Minister also said that social service activities such as blood donation by journalists would set an example for society and reflect their sense of social responsibility.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said this while inaugurating a mega blood donation and health check-up camp for senior citizens organised by the Assembly of Journalists, an organisation of journalists, at Tulsibati Higher Secondary Girls' School here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said there could be no other noble act like blood donation and appealed to more people to come forward voluntarily to donate blood.“This idea of people for people is also reflected through blood donation. Great programmes like blood donation should be continued so that no patient faces problems due to a lack of blood. The more people are made aware about blood donation, the more people will come forward to donate blood voluntarily,” said Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon.

The Chief Minister said that the media acts as a watchful watchdog of society and plays an important role in strengthening democracy and creating awareness among people. He said that the present government is a media-friendly and journalist-friendly government and has taken several measures for the welfare and professional development of journalists.

“The current government has increased the pension of journalists to Rs 10,000. Earlier, a pension of Rs 1,000 was given. To ensure medical treatment for journalists, they will be included in the Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana. Workshops are being organised for the professional excellence of journalists. The state government is also constantly trying to solve various problems of the media,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that journalists should also keep themselves updated with changing times and developments in technology and society.“In keeping with modernity, journalists should also stay up to date in their work. They should increase their excellence in their work. In the process of presenting news, welfare works for the people should be highlighted in front of everyone,” said Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) portfolio.

He urged journalists to continue maintaining professional excellence while giving due importance to issues concerning the welfare and interests of the people. The Chief Minister appreciated the 'Assembly of Journalists' for organising the blood donation and medical camps and appreciated the organisation's initiative to undertake activities for the benefit of society.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar; Secretary of the ICA Department, Kiran Gitte; Director of the ICA Department, Bimbisar Bhattacharya; Secretary of the Assembly of Journalists, Sanit Debray; and others were present on the occasion.