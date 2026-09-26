PNR 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Pentair Plc Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Before October 2, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

CASE DETAILS

Expanded Class Period: March 11, 2025 – July 14, 2026 (Previously April 28, 2026 – July 14, 2026)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 2, 2026

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ALLEGED MISCONDUCT & EXPANDED CLASS PERIOD

The new class action lawsuit alleges that beginning on March 11, 2025, Pentair plc and certain of its top executives made a series of materially false and misleading statements and omitted critical adverse operational information regarding Pentair's financial health, channel inventory, and internal controls.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges Defendants failed to disclose that:

THE DISCLOSURE & MARKET REACTION

The complaint alleges that the artificial inflation in Pentair shares came to an abrupt end on July 14, 2026, after the market closed, when Pentair shocked investors by pre-announcing preliminary second-quarter 2026 financial results that fell substantially below consensus estimates.

The disclosures revealed severe operational headwinds:



Massive Revenue Miss: Sales were expected to be approximately $930 million-a drastic miss against prior forecasts of $1.14 billion. The company disclosed that inventory destocking in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and income by approximately $105 million.

Full-Year Guidance Slashed: Pentair dramatically cut its full-year 2026 outlook, reversing earlier projections. Full-year sales were projected to be down approximately 4% to 7%, compared to prior guidance of up 2% to 4% growth. Abrupt CFO Departure: Compounding the shock, Pentair announced the immediate departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Brazis, after serving in the role for only four months, raising questions regarding internal controls and financial reporting.



Following these disclosures, Pentair's stock price plummeted 15% in a single session-losing $11.35 per share to close at $64.33 on unusually heavy trading volume on July 15, 2026.

What Affected PNR Investors Should Do

If you purchased or acquired Pentair common stock between March 11, 2025, and July 14, 2026, and suffered significant financial losses, you have until October 2, 2026, to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Pentair case and the firm's investigation, read more

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pentair should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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