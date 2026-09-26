Amit Shah Lauds Mata Amritanandamayi At Her 73Rd Birthday Event

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the 73rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Ji in Kollam, Keralam, today as the Chief Guest. In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated that being in Amma's presence allows one to understand the true meaning of being human-transcending all worldly responsibilities. He said that even an insensitive person, upon visiting this place, is filled with a sense of gratitude for the service done by Amma.

"We are celebrating Amma's birthday-observed as 'Vishwa Seva Dinam' with all our hearts. The celebrations of one who has made wiping the tears of the suffering her sadhana (spiritual practice) and dharma (duty) for five decades should indeed be in the form of service," he said. Shah said that while systems sustain society, it is compassion-personified by Amma-that binds it together. "It is a luminary like Amma who imparts the wisdom and empathy to understand the sorrows of others to millions of people, not just in India but across the globe. Amma's embrace has instilled a profound realisation in millions worldwide that they are not alone in their suffering; rather, Amma stands with them."

Shah Recalls Amma's Compassion in Action

Union Home Minister said that he had the privilege of meeting Amma on September 27, 2015, April 3, 2016, and June 4, 2023. He said that receiving Amma's blessings on 'Vishwa Seva Dinam' is a significant achievement in his life. He first witnessed Amma's compassion during the devastating earthquake in Gujarat in 2001, when she established an entire village by constructing 1,200 beautiful homes. She developed the settlement by providing essential amenities such as a town hall, educational facilities, and a hospital for healthcare services. Today, the village is known as 'Amma's Village'.

Amit Shah said that for Amma, 'Seva Dinam' never ends, as her service continues throughout the year-all 365 days.

The Three Facets of Amma's Life

Amma was born on September 27, 1953, into an impoverished family in the village of Parayakadavu in Kollam district. No one knew then that this child would become the instrument to dispel deprivation, sorrow, and despair from the lives of millions, and pave the way for the liberation of countless beings.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that if one closely examines Amma's life, it can be divided into three facets: Bhav (devotion), Karma (action), and Karuna (compassion). "An innate compassion is the defining charm of Amma's personality. Anyone who has received the blessing of Amma's embrace knows that it stirs the soul with an affection even deeper than that of a mother. While everyone engages in selfless service at some point in their lives, very few dedicate their entire existence to it; Amma has spent her whole life in selfless service. Although many possess a spirit of service, few are able to institutionalise that spirit; the revered Amma not only institutionalised her service-oriented nature but also transformed it into a global movement," he said.

Institutionalizing Service into a Global Movement

Shah said that there are currently 86 Amrita Vidyalayas across the country. Whether it was the Gujarat earthquake, the tsunami, the Uttarakhand disaster, the Wayanad landslide, or the challenges posed by COVID-19, Amma and her followers have set an exemplary standard of service during every crisis.

"Amma has accomplished significant work-ranging from planting over a million trees and fostering initiatives in health, education, and livelihoods to making 101 villages completely self-reliant," he said.

Global Ambassador of Hindutva and Service

Shah said that Amma has conveyed the message of Hindutva and service on various global platforms, such as the United Nations Millennium World Peace Summit and the Vishwa Dharma Sansad.

Union Home Minister said that when India held the G-20 presidency, Amma presided over Civil-20. Amma has also extended her blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Drug-Free India' campaign; with this blessing, the entire nation will become free from drugs, and we will certainly achieve this goal.

Embracing the scriptural mantra of "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay," Amma has dedicated her entire life to following that very path. (ANI)

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