Asian Games: Su Breaks 36-Year-Old Record As Marathon Titles Go To Japan, Bahrain

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya (Japan), Sep 26 (IANS) China's Su Wen broke a 36-year-old Asian Games record to win the men's triple jump on Saturday, as two more Games records fell on a day that began with marathon golds for Japan and Bahrain.

Su jumped 17.42 meters, eclipsing the 17.31m mark set by compatriot Zou Sixin at the 1990 Beijing Games. It was his first Asian Games gold. Japan's Manato Miyao took silver with 16.77m, while China's Ma Yinglong claimed bronze with 16.75m.

Su said his first two attempts had left him struggling for rhythm. "Before the third, I told myself to calm down and focus on my technique and takeoff," he said. "This is a new beginning for me."

Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise also broke a Games record, throwing 20.81m to win the men's shot put and deny India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor a third straight title. Toor took silver with 20.64m, ahead of Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu with 20.48m. China's Xing Jialiang placed fourth, reports Xinhua.

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser reclaimed the women's 400m title in 49.20 seconds, breaking the Games record of 50.09 she set on her way to gold in 2018. Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan was a distant second in 52.38, with India's Prachi third in 53.21.

On the roads, Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita broke away after 38 kilometres to win the men's marathon in 2:10:49. India's Sawan Barwal took silver in 2:11:37, while China's Feng Peiyou passed a rival late on to secure bronze in 2:12:13.

Bahrain's Shitaye Habte made her move around the 37km mark in the women's race, pulling clear to win in 2:27:31. China's Cirencuomu finished 12 seconds behind for silver, with Japan's Mikuni Yada third in 2:27:56 after setting the pace for much of the race.

Thailand's Joshua Atkinson won the men's 400m in a personal-best 44.90 seconds. Bahrain's Nelly Korir took the women's 1,500m in 4:04.50, ahead of China's Li Chunhui, who ran a personal best of 4:05.50, and Japan's Nozomi Tanaka.

The lineup for Sunday's finals also began to take shape. China's 17-year-old Chen Yujie, crowned women's 100m champion on Friday, won her 200m heat in 23.29 seconds to keep her sprint double hopes alive.

"My legs felt heavy throughout," Chen said after the race. "I'll definitely give it everything in the final and try to win a medal."

Chinese hurdlers Wu Yanni and defending champion Lin Yuwei reached Sunday's women's 100m hurdles final, while Chen Yuanjiang and Liu Junxi advanced in the men's 110m hurdles. Japan's Mako Fukube and Hitomi Nakajima shared the fastest women's qualifying time of 12.85 seconds, while their compatriot Rachid Muratake led the men's heats in 13.27.

Thailand's Puripol Boonson, who won the men's 100m on Friday, was fastest in the 200m semifinals in 20.10 seconds.