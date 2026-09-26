Karnataka 101 Oxen Pooja: Allur Village Continues 200-Year-Old Tradition

Just like every year, Allur (K) village in Chittapur taluk celebrated its traditional 101 Oxen Pooja with grand festivities. The centuries-old tradition is believed to have begun around 200 years ago, when villagers and cattle were reportedly suffering from severe health problems. The villagers prayed to God for a solution and were guided to worship 101 oxen as part of the ritual.

What Do Villagers Say About The 101 Oxen Pooja?

Villagers strongly believe that performing the 101 Oxen Pooja every year helps keep both people and cattle healthy. Owing to this deep-rooted belief, the people of Allur (K) have continued the tradition without fail for generations.

At 11 am, village elders, including Mahanteya Swami, Shivanandayya Swami, Mahesh Gowda Dalapati, Ravi Gowda, Ravi Thanagundi and Sharanagowda Police Patil, offered prayers at the Mahanteshwara Matha shrine.

Following the prayers, a grand procession was taken out through the village. The procession featured traditional drum beats, music and children performing the kolata dance. The celebrations concluded with prayers to Goddess Gangamma.

Festive Atmosphere In The Village

The entire village comes together to celebrate the occasion, creating a festive atmosphere. Local resident Basavaraj Talawar said people from neighbouring villages also visit Allur (K) to witness the grand celebrations and take part in the festivities.