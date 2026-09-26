Drunk Driver Hits Multiple Cars In Delhi's Alaknanda, FIR Filed

Drunk Driver Arrested in Alaknanda

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a driver for allegedly driving rashly and hitting several vehicles in Delhi's Alaknanda area. A PCR call was received on Thursday regarding rash and negligent driving at Gangotri Enclave, Alaknanda, where a vehicle allegedly hit multiple vehicles. Police reached the spot and found the vehicle along with three persons. The alleged driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, following which proceedings under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act were initiated and the vehicle was seized.

On Friday, police received a joint written complaint from local residents. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Chittaranjan Park Police Station under Sections 281 and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation into the matter is awaited.

Hauz Khas Hit-and-Run Investigation Underway

Earlier, two youths rammed into a young woman riding a motorcycle in Hauz Khas on the night of September 11-12, Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was lodged three or four days after the incident, based on which an FIR was registered under relevant sections. Police also examined CCTV footage from adjoining areas to verify the occurrence; however, the incident could not be traced in the available footage.

On September 14, 2026, the complainant's cousin sister reviewed the camera footage at the police station but was unable to identify either the victim or the alleged perpetrators.

Upon being contacted by the police, the injured complainant stated that she was heading to a hospital in Gurgaon for treatment. However, authorities found that she had departed for her hometown for further treatment.

A day later, on September 15, police received a complaint from the victim's lawyer. When contacted again, the complainant confirmed that she would return to Delhi following her recovery.

Following the developments, officials stated that police remain in continuous contact with the complainant and is undergoing recovery in her hometown. (ANI)

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