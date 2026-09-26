Kumaraswamy Questions Nationwide Congress Protest Against Election Commission

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday questioned the Congress-led nationwide protests against the Election Commission, asking why the party was targeting a constitutional institution over reported differences within the poll panel.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before attending an NDA coordination committee meeting on the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Kumaraswamy said the Election Commission was a responsible institution and questioned the basis for the protests.

“Why are they protesting? The Election Commission is a responsible institution. If democracy has survived in this country for 78 years, the Election Commission has played a responsible role in it,” he said.

Referring to media reports about differences of opinion between the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners, Kumaraswamy said such differences should not be portrayed as a major wrongdoing without establishing the facts.

He said the Election Commission should explain the reasons for any differences among its members and place the facts before the people to protect the institution's credibility.

Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions and attempting to attribute its own failures to such bodies.

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was encouraging such actions to mislead people.

Questioning the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Kumaraswamy asked why those who had raised concerns over the alleged NEET question paper leak were silent on alleged recruitment irregularities in Karnataka.

He questioned why there was no protest over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers and veterinary officers through the KPSC and the alleged practice of selling jobs for money.

Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of presiding over a corrupt administration and alleged that Karnataka was earning a bad reputation nationally and internationally.

He also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for calling for protests against the Election Commission while allegedly remaining silent over issues concerning his own government.

On the Karnataka High Court-ordered SIT probe into alleged KPSC irregularities, Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government was unwilling to accept the officers appointed for the investigation.

He claimed that an officer had been transferred and alleged that the government preferred officers who would follow its directions rather than efficient and honest officials.

Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government's Rs 2,500 drought relief announced for farmers.

“Is a farmer a beggar? You have brought farmers down to this level,” he said, questioning the adequacy of the relief.

He also questioned Shivakumar's claims of being the son of a farmer and asked whether someone from a farming background would provide such relief.

Reacting to the disappearance of KRIDL Assistant Executive Engineer Parvez Dharwad, Kumaraswamy warned that such incidents could increase if the government failed to address the issues facing its employees and contractors.

“Such incidents are not going to be limited to one. Going forward, such incidents will start happening every day,” he warned.