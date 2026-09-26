FDA Recalls 1.7 Million Pounds Of Sugar: Check If Your Brown Or Powdered Sugar Is Affected

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nearly 1.7 million pounds of brown and powdered sugar have been recalled in the US over concerns that some products may contain wheat kernels, prompting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) to classify the action as a Class II recall.

1.7 million pounds of sugar get recalled by the FDA

The recall involves selected products sold under the United, Good & Gather and Crystal Sugar brands. The affected sugar was distributed across eight states - Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The recall was initiated by Minneapolis-based United Sugar Producers and Refiners on 19 August and was classified by the FDA as Class II on 21 September.

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The agency's classification means exposure to the affected products may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, while the probability of serious adverse health effects is considered remote.

The concern centres on possible wheat kernel contamination. Wheat is one of the nine major food allergens recognised by the FDA, making the recall particularly relevant for people with wheat allergies.

What do the recalled products include?

The recalled products include both consumer and commercial-sized packages. They include 2-pound bags of Good & Gather Light Brown Sugar and Good & Gather Powdered Sugar, a Target-owned brand, along with 50-pound bags of United Light Brown Sugar and United 6X Powdered Sugar. Crystal Sugar Powdered Sugar in 25-pound bags is also included.

The affected batch numbers generally run from MHD26223 through MHD26229, while the recalled Crystal Sugar Powdered Sugar carries batch number MHD26230.

Consumers are advised to check the product's brand, size and batch number rather than assuming that all products under a particular brand are part of the recall.

The recall covers about 1.27 million pounds of light brown sugar and 426,500 pounds of powdered sugar, bringing the total to nearly 1.7 million pounds. The FDA records the quantities in hundredweight, a bulk measurement equivalent to 100 pounds.

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Target shoppers in Texas are among those who may have purchased affected products. The San Antonio Express-News reported that certain Good & Gather brown and powdered sugar products were sold at Target stores in the state. However, the FDA record does not provide a complete list of individual retailers that received the recalled products.

Consumers who have the affected sugar should not use it, particularly if they have a wheat allergy. Recalled products can be returned to the place of purchase where possible, while products that cannot be returned should be disposed of rather than consumed.

The FDA's recall database lists the action among its ongoing food recalls.