TN: EPS Terms Vijay's Claim On Veeramani Arrest A 'Blatant Lie'

MENAFN - IANS) Madurantakam, Sep 26 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday accused Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of misleading the public over the arrest of granite businessman“Gem” Veeramani in a case involving alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Campaigning for a second day ahead of the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls, Palaniswami told a gathering at L. Endathur that Vijay's claim to have secured the arrest was“a blatant lie.”

He said the case had been registered during the previous DMK government and alleged that prosecutors later sought more time during court hearings.

According to Palaniswami, the prosecution again requested an extension when asked to submit its final report on August 3. He claimed the arrest followed the court's intervention, rather than action initiated by the TVK government. His account of the proceedings could not be independently verified.

Palaniswami also alleged that two ministers attended an event associated with Veeramani and claimed the Food Minister described him as a family friend.

He accused the government of protecting the accused while portraying itself as tough on crimes against children. He presented no evidence at the meeting that the ministers had interfered with the investigation.

Turning to the bypolls, the AIADMK leader urged voters to reject the former party legislators who resigned and joined TVK. He said they had betrayed the voters and party workers who helped elect them, accusing them of seeking ministerial posts through political bargaining.

He asked residents to vote for AIADMK candidate Ganitha Sampath under the two leaves symbol.

Palaniswami then attacked the government's record, saying Vijay had failed to fulfil pledges on financial assistance, higher old-age pensions and payments to unemployed graduates, farmers, powerloom workers and handloom workers.

He contrasted those promises with schemes introduced during AIADMK rule and challenged the Chief Minister to name a major programme delivered by his administration.

He further alleged that the government had borrowed Rs 40,000 crore in four months and questioned a proposed Rs 10 crore expenditure on an office for the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami said the October 6 bypolls allowed voters to hold the government and defectors accountable.