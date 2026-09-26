Maha: Sahil's Parents Appeal IIT Bombay Students To Join Hunger Strike

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Parents of Sahil Wakode, the second-year IIT Bombay student who was found dead on Saturday, appealed to students of the institute to join them in an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan from Monday to ensure justice for their son.

Earlier, the parents had alleged that caste-based discrimination and harassment at the institute had driven their son to take the extreme step.

In a video message, Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, claimed that the Mumbai Police were not allowing him to enter the Powai campus.

"I have tried two-three times to enter," he said.

Mentioning that he has not been permitted to protest inside the campus, the father said: "From Monday I will sit on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, as I have been given permission there.

In a message for IIT Bombay students, Ravindra Wakode said: "People are spreading misinformation about you (students) and us that Sahil's parents are not doing anything (to ensure justice for him). My child is no more, but you have a future ahead. Join us in the hunger strike in as many numbers as possible."

"It is important to know the truth. Please don't give up this fight and maintain the strike," he said while cautioning students not to fall into various theories about the police and other people.

"We will keep fighting until my son gets justice, even if that means giving my life for it," Wakode asserted.

Sahil's father reiterated: "I appeal to all of you students not to get manipulated by anyone. You stand with me, and I will stand with you.

He further appealed to students to protect any evidence they may have that could help the case.

"Please safeguard any evidence that you might have. I will need it during the legal proceedings. This is my request to you all," Ravindra Wakode said.

On Thursday, Sahil Wakode's parents were reportedly detained by Mumbai Police in Bhandup. At the same time, they were on their way to the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, their lawyer, Nikhil Kamble, alleged.

A day before, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and RPI-A chief Ramdas Athawale flagged the growing number of student suicides at the prestigious institute, while questioning whether attempts were being made to "humiliate" Scheduled Caste students, forcing them to take the extreme step.

He raised the question during a visit to the IIT Powai campus.