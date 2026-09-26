Asian Games 2026: Chinese Paddler Sun Yingsha Politely Declines Qatari Opponent's Cake After Match (WATCH)

Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha politely declines a cake from Qatari opponent Maryam Ali following their women's singles round of 32 match at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 35.

Sun Yingsha qualified for the round of 16 after defeating Maryam Ali 4-0, before securing victories over Orawan Paranang of Thailand in the pre-quarters and Joo Cheon-hui of South Korea in the quarterfinal to book her spot in the semifinal, where she will face Japan's Hina Hayata, keeping her quest to defend her gold, which she won at the 2023 edition of the event in Hangzhou.

Sun has already won a gold medal in the team event, alongside her teammates, Chen YiFan Shuhan, Kuai Man, and Wang Manyu, defeating hosts Japan in the final to claim top honours.

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Chinese Paddler's Polite Refusal to Accept Cake from Qatari Opponent Goes Viral

As Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha has inched closer to defending her gold medal in the women's singles, an unexpected off-table moment from her early-round clash has taken social media by storm.

Following her 4-0 victory over Maryam Ali in their round of 32 clash, the Chinese paddler was approached for a photograph by her Qatari opponent. As it was Ali's birthday, a lighthearted moment unfolded on the sidelines when a celebratory cake was brought out for a quick snapshot.

Though Sun Yingsha graciously agreed to a photograph, she politely declined to eat or accept the cake, a moment that quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). Despite Maryam Ali's warm gesture to share her birthday treat, the Chinese star appeared to have drawn a clear boundary between court-side pleasantries and her personal space.

خلال دورة الألعاب الآسيوية المقامة حاليًا، تقابلت سون ينغشا لاعبة كرة الطاولة الصينية الشهيرة، مع اللاعبة القطرية ماريا علي،،فماذا حدث!؟كان يوم عيد ميلاد ماريا علي فأحضرت كعكة، وطلبت من سون التصوير معها، وافقت سون على الصورة ولكنها رفضت الكعكة،،مشهد يبين صعوبة فرض معتقداتنا... twitter/25vxAB32no

- م. محمد العثمان الراشد (@malrashed2020) September 26, 2026

Since the Chinese athletes are often known for maintaining strict routines and high levels of personal discipline during major international assignments, Sun Yingsha's gesture after her Qatari opponent offered her a cake could have also simply stemmed from wanting to keep things strictly professional rather than having amicable interactions with rival athletes.

The Chinese paddler was polite enough to decline the cake from Maryam Ali rather than letting the gesture lead to an awkward confrontation, showcasing a calm and composed demeanor under the global spotlight.

How Did China Perform at the Asian Games?

China has been the most dominant contingent at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. While other Asian countries like Japan, South Korea, India, Uzbekistan, and North Korea have put up strong individual displays across various disciplines, the Chinese delegation has continued to command the top spot in the overall medal standings by a wide margin.

China has so far clinched 176 medals, including 107 gold, 41 silver, and 28 bronze medals, and is leading the medal tally, with Japan (129), South Korea (73), and Uzbekistan (34) rounding out the upper tiers of the standings.

Swimming and Wushu have been standout contributors to China's commanding campaign, combined to win 42 gold medals as the nation continues to pull away from regional rivals like Japan and South Korea. In table tennis, China won two gold medals and as many silver medals, and Sun Yingsha will look to win another gold in their medal tally.

In the 2023 Asian Games, China won a whopping 383 medals, including 201 gold, 111 silver, and 71 bronze medals, setting a monumental benchmark for continental dominance that the current delegation is once again looking to match.

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