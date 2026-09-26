Komal Swarnkar Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja Amid Govinda Affair Rumours

Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to the ongoing rumours about her alleged relationship with actor Govinda, following recent remarks by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. The controversy comes amid speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage, with Komal's name also being linked to the reports.

Swarnkar Hits Back With Serious Allegations

Komal shared a lengthy post on her Instagram Story in which she appeared to question Sunita's claims and made serious allegations about her treatment of Govinda. Dismissing the allegations against her, Komal wrote,“Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti (The curses of a woman who has been trying to kill her own husband for years do not affect anyone). Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear.”

'Carefully thought out conspiracy?'

In her post, she alleged that the actor was being mentally harassed and prevented from working. Questioning the situation, she wrote,“I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, They can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy.”

“Stop using my name to serve your agenda May God protect every decent man from such cunning women,” she further said.

How the Rumours Began

Actor Govinda recently made headlines after his appearance at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alongside his 'Roopa' co-star. Visuals of the duo from the festive gathering quickly made their way across social media, stirring a flurry of narratives and giving rise to speculation among fans and online users.

Meanwhile, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987. The couple has two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

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