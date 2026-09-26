Yan'an Apple Price Index Debuts In Shanghai: Unlocking Fair, Quality-Based Fruit Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest operational results of the Xinhua China (Yan'an) Apple Price Index were officially unveiled at the 2026 Xinhua Index Autumn Harvest Launch and Agricultural Strategy Summit, a high-profile industry event held in Shanghai on September 19. Tailored for Yan'an's characteristic apple industry, the index is built on real, verified transaction records sourced directly from local primary producing areas. It continuously tracks and analyzes dynamic price movements of apples across different fruit diameters and quality grades throughout the sales cycle. Serving as an objective and data-backed market analysis tool, it delivers reliable price trend references and industry insights for local fruit farmers, warehousing operators, and domestic and foreign trading merchants, effectively standardizing market judgment criteria for the entire industrial chain.









Widely recognized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as one of the world's superior ecological zones for apple cultivation, Yan'an has developed a large-scale, modernized apple industry with distinct competitive advantages. The city hosts 3.32 million mu of apple orchards, with an annual output reaching 5.28 million tons. It has completed the construction of 211 intelligent apple sorting production lines, achieving an efficient sorting capacity of 511 tons per hour. The sophisticated and standardized post-harvest grading and processing system lays a solid industrial foundation for the index to conduct refined, categorized and precise price monitoring. Meanwhile, the diversified and multi-level local apple trading market has accumulated abundant and comprehensive sampling data, ensuring the authenticity, comprehensiveness and representativeness of index monitoring results.

In-depth index monitoring data clearly reflects prominent structural differentiation in Yan'an's current apple market. Affected by persistent rainy weather during the previous harvest season, orchard picking and fruit maturation were disrupted, leading to a noticeable decline in the overall commercial yield rate of high-quality apples. Monitoring results show significant differences in market performance among various apple grades. Premium large-sized and high-quality apples maintain strong market resilience and stable prices amid industry fluctuations. In contrast, medium and small-sized apples, as well as fruits with slight appearance defects, face obvious downward price pressure. The widening price gap between high-end premium fruits and ordinary bulk products fully verifies that fruit size and comprehensive quality have become the core decisive factors for local apple market pricing.

The index's monitoring network covers major apple-producing counties in Yan'an, fully incorporating on-site purchasing transactions and cold storage outbound trading links, covering both high-end premium apples and mass-market bulk fruits. Beyond simply recording daily market price fluctuations, the index undertakes the key function of transmitting accurate market demand signals to the production and processing ends. It guides local orchards and sorting enterprises to adjust planting and grading standards in line with market preferences, vigorously promoting the implementation of the“quality-based pricing and premium quality for premium price” market mechanism. Moreover, the publicly released index resolves the long-standing information asymmetry dilemma for scattered individual farmers, enabling them to scientifically judge market trends and avoid irrational behaviors such as blind hoarding or concentrated sell-offs. It also provides a fair and authoritative market benchmark for the local apple industry's“insurance plus futures” financial pilot project, effectively reinforcing industrial risk prevention and control capabilities.

Industry experts affirm that the Xinhua Yan'an Apple Price Index serves as a vital barometer and wind vane for the high-quality development of the local apple industry. Looking ahead, Xinhua Index Academy will further cooperate with Yan'an local authorities to continuously optimize the index's data collection network, expand monitoring coverage, and enrich multi-dimensional monitoring indicators for segmented apple products. The project will give full play to the index's price discovery and market guiding functions, effectively connecting all key links including apple planting, warehousing, processing and sales. By transforming Yan'an's unique ecological and resource endowments into tangible market competitiveness, the index will strongly empower the local apple industry to shift from scale-oriented to quality and efficiency-oriented high-quality development.

Company: Xinhua Index

Contact Person: Li Xinyi

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Telephone: 010-88057177

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